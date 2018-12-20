HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

East Bay student athletes commit to UCLA, Stanford on signing day

EMBED </>More Videos

Wednesday, Dec. 19 marked a major milestone for some East Bay student athletes. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
This week marked a major milestone for some East Bay high school athletes.

It was the early signing period, which is a precursor to National Signing Day in February, where colleges and universities can officially sign their new recruits.

Several Oakland students announced their intention, with family and classmates at their side.

The suspense built until the very end at Oakland High School, where defensive tackle Siale Liku announced his school of choice.



"I'll be continuing my education at UCLA," he said to roaring cheers.

Liku will be a Bruin next fall. The high school senior credits much of his success to the family's humble beginnings.

"We came from nothing, and the fact that my parents came from the little island of Tonga, into America, that played a big part with my whole recruiting process," said Liku.

The decision wasn't easy for his parents knowing that Liku will be leaving the Bay Area to attend school.

"It's hard for me, for him to go far, but that is the way," said Seilose Taupaki, Liku's mom. "He has to go and get the better life of a future for him."



Liku is the first player to earn an athletic and academic scholarship to a Division I school under head coach Jayce Goree's leadership.

"The role he's paving for younger kids that are behind that it is possible if you work hard," said Jayce Goree.

Over at Bishop O'Dowd High, three students announced where they'll be going, including football star Austin Jones.

Sporting that Cardinal red, Jones will stay in the Bay Area and attend Stanford University.

"When it came to my college decision, I want them to see me play, just keeping it close for them, just come up and see me," Jones said, referring to his parents.

Jones is the most decorated football player to come out of O'Dowd, all while keeping straight A's.

The future is bright for all the talented student athletes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportshigh school footballcollege footballstanford universityStanford CardinalUCLA BruinsUCLAOaklandPalo AltoSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
South Bay program adopts new safety protocol for football, influenced by rugby
Oakland Raiders pledge $250K to save Oakland youth sports eliminated by OUSD
Five Bay Area high school football teams claim state championships in their divisions
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Five Bay Area high school football teams claim state championships in their divisions
Tradition continues with annual 'Big Bone' game in SJ
Bay Area high school football playoff games canceled due to poor air quality
East Bay high school football arch rivals to meet for 100th time on Saturday
More high school sports
SPORTS
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7 Christmas Eve
Raiders QB Carr describes Coliseum as 'home'
Jets-Sharks Preview
Stephen Curry: Margin of error smaller for Warriors this season
More Sports
Top Stories
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Raiders QB Carr describes Coliseum as 'home'
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
NASA scientist answers questions about meteor seen in California sky
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
Show More
Mother found dead in her car in bizarre murder mystery
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
Here's a look at others questioned in Mollie Tibbetts' death
How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More News