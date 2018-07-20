Man breaks world skate vaulting record

JOCKGRIM, Germany (KGO) --A French skateboarder has broken the world skate vaulting record.
Baptiste Boirie completed the feat July 16 in Jockgrim, Germany.
Scott Simpson recorded the event and shared it on his Twitter account. "Tonight I watched a man vault higher than any human has ever done before - 6.17m - from a Skateboard!!!"
Tonight I watched a man Vault higher than any human has ever done before - 6.17m - from a Skateboard!!! Mind 💥!!! What a night - and what a show! Congrats Baptiste! Good night Jockgrim! 👍🎉😊 pic.twitter.com/VJhdg9DUlM— Scott Simpson (@Scott_Simpson_) July 16, 2018
Boirie broke the previous record by 1 centimeter.
After the victory, he posted on Instagram that France's victory in the World Cup gave him "wings" for the launch.