Despite the thick smoke the Monday Night Football game in Santa Clara will go on as scheduled, with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the New York Giants.The NFL had been monitoring the air conditions and was considering moving the game from Levi's Stadium or postponing it to Thursday night.Any decision would have had to be made no later than 24 hours before kickoff.You can watch the 49ers take on Eli Manning and the Giants here on ABC7 starting at 5 p.m.