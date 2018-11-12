SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Monday Night Football game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara to go on as scheduled despite smoky air from Camp Fire

Despite the thick smoke the Monday Night Football game in Santa Clara will go on as scheduled, with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the New York Giants. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Despite the thick smoke the Monday Night Football game in Santa Clara will go on as scheduled, with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the New York Giants.

The NFL had been monitoring the air conditions and was considering moving the game from Levi's Stadium or postponing it to Thursday night.

RELATED: 49ers facing Giants for Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium on ABC7

Any decision would have had to be made no later than 24 hours before kickoff.

You can watch the 49ers take on Eli Manning and the Giants here on ABC7 starting at 5 p.m.

RELATED: Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire

Programming Note:
Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will not air at their usual time. They can be seen starting at 2:30 a.m. Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor will air in their entirety immediately following the game.
