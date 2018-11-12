SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

49ers facing Giants for Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium on ABC7

In this undated photo, two San Francisco 49ers players hold their helmets on the sidelines. (AP)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Monday Night Football tonight.

The Giants (1-7) and San Francisco (2-7) have the second-lowest combined winning percentage (.176) for a "Monday Night Football" game played Nov. 1 or later. The lowest is .167 for the 3-9 Jets vs. the 1-11 Chargers in 1975 that featured Hall of Fame QBs Joe Namath and Dan Fouts.

RELATED: Monday Night Football game at Levi's to go on as scheduled despite smoky air

The Giants have started 1-7 for the second straight year.

New York only had two seasons that bad after eight games before last season: 0-8 in 1976, 1-7 in 1980.

Santa Clara police issued a traffic advisory in the area of Levi's Stadium in advance of the game.

RELATED: 49ers QB Nick Mullens to start against Giants

Freeways in the area, including U.S. Highway 101 and state Highway 237 may be impacted by traffic before and after the game.

You can watch the 49ers take on Eli Manning and the Giants on ABC7 starting at 5 p.m.

RELATED: Dozens of arrests during Oakland Raiders-SF 49ers 'Battle of the Bay' game at Levi's Stadium

Programming Note:
Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will not air at their usual time. They can be seen starting at 2:30 a.m. Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor will air in their entirety immediately following the game.

The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsair qualitysmokewildfirefireCamp Firemonday night footballfootballSan Francisco 49ersnflasthmaspare the airSan FranciscoSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Monday Night Football game in Santa Clara to go on as scheduled despite smoky air
Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire
49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Monday Night Football game in Santa Clara to go on as scheduled despite smoky air
49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
49ers QB Nick Mullens to start against Giants
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Draymond Green, Shaun Livingston back for Warriors; Steph Curry still out
Monday Night Football game in Santa Clara to go on as scheduled despite smoky air
No. 8 UNC hosts Stanford in Little's home debut
MLB awards roundtable: Who will take home the hardware and why
More Sports
Top Stories
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
Woolsey Fire burns 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air through Thursday, tracking rain next week
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Show More
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Monday Night Football game in Santa Clara to go on as scheduled despite smoky air
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Family of swans politely uses crosswalk to cross street
More News