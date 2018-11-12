49ers facing Giants for Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium on ABC7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --The New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Monday Night Football tonight.
The Giants (1-7) and San Francisco (2-7) have the second-lowest combined winning percentage (.176) for a "Monday Night Football" game played Nov. 1 or later. The lowest is .167 for the 3-9 Jets vs. the 1-11 Chargers in 1975 that featured Hall of Fame QBs Joe Namath and Dan Fouts.
The Giants have started 1-7 for the second straight year.
New York only had two seasons that bad after eight games before last season: 0-8 in 1976, 1-7 in 1980.
Santa Clara police issued a traffic advisory in the area of Levi's Stadium in advance of the game.
Freeways in the area, including U.S. Highway 101 and state Highway 237 may be impacted by traffic before and after the game.
You can watch the 49ers take on Eli Manning and the Giants on ABC7 starting at 5 p.m.
Programming Note:
Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will not air at their usual time. They can be seen starting at 2:30 a.m. Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor will air in their entirety immediately following the game.
The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report