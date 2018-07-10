NATIONAL ANTHEM

NFLPA files challenge to league's national anthem policy

EMBED </>More Videos

The NFL Players Association filed a non-injury grievance Tuesday challenging the legitimacy of the NFL's new national anthem policy on several grounds.

NEW YORK (KGO) --
The NFL Players Association filed a non-injury grievance Tuesday challenging the legitimacy of the NFL's new national anthem policy on several grounds.

The NFLPA argues that kneeling during the anthem does not qualify as "detrimental conduct", evidenced by the fact that the league has said players have the right to use their platform to elevate issues important to them, according to our sister network ESPN.

RELATED: NFL policy requires players on field to stand for anthem

The union says that the new policy, which the league imposed without consultation with the NFLPA, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on players' rights.

In May, the NFL approved its national anthem policy at its owners meetings in Atlanta. The policy allows players to protest during the national anthem by staying in the locker room, but forbids them from sitting or taking a knee if they're on the field or the sidelines.

RELATED: 49ers abstain from vote on NFL policy requiring players on field to stand for anthem

When the league announced the policy, Commissioner Roger Goodell called it a compromise aimed at putting the focus back on football after a tumultuous year in which television ratings dipped nearly 10 percent; some blamed the protests for such a drop. The union said at that time that it would file a grievance against any change in the collective bargaining agreement.

The union said Tuesday it has proposed having its executive committee talking to the NFL instead of proceeding with litigation. The union said the NFL has agreed to those discussions.

The NFL did not immediately comment about the union's action.

Full coverage on national anthem protests and the NFL's new policy here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemnflu.s. & worldfootballprotest
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
49ers talk NFL policy on kneeling, state of the team in Santa Clara
NFL policy requires players on field to stand for anthem
49ers abstain from vote on policy requiring players to stand for anthem
NATIONAL ANTHEM
NFL, players halt enforcement of national anthem rules
Kaepernick's legal team will subpoena Pres. Trump, report says
Man kneels during anthem at Eagles-less White House event
LeBron and Steph: Next NBA champs won't visit the White House
More national anthem
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News