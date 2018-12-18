MAVERICKS

Pro surfer describes what it's like to wipe out on 50 foot wave at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay

Surfer takes on monster wave at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Pro surfer Aaron Gold is recovering back home in Hawaii fresh from taking on the monster waves at Mavericks-- thrilling but not easy.

"It landed right on me and gave me a good beating."

VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay

Fellow surfers say Gold wiped out and was slammed into by a massive wave.

"The Wave landed on me-- it was like going through a car wash and getting hit by a car at the same time."

Fellow pro surfer Lucas Chianca was worried watching the drama unfold.

RELATED: Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice

"I talked to him after, he said it was heavy, going under, he tried to relax."

Gold said, "You start praying, relax and wait for the right timing to pass by."

Jet Ski crews finally located Gold, getting him to safety.

RELATED: 100 scary seconds: What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay

"Surfing waves is great but we all have families, we want to come back to them," Gold said.

ABC7 also captured footage of another surfer who also wiped out on a 50-foot wave. It took crews over a minute to locate the surfer during the rescue.

Find more stories and videos on Mavericks.
