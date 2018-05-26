SPORTS

Professional disc golfers toss it out at first ever San Francisco Open

The first ever Disc Golf Pro Tour event in San Francisco got underway at the Gleneagles Disc Golf Course on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Don't call it a "Frisbee." Disc Golf is taking a step up in competition.

Professionals are playing here in San Francisco for three days over Memorial Day weekend. The first ever Disc Golf Pro Tour event in the city got underway at the Gleneagles Disc Golf Course on Friday.

The tour itself is in its third year. Organizers describe the course as having very challenging terrain.

