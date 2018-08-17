SPORTS
Raiders president eyes Reno as future training campsite

RENO, Nev. -- The Oakland Raiders are considering holding training camp in Reno when the team moves to Las Vegas before the 2020 season.

Team president Marc Badain toured potential training sites Thursday at the University of Nevada and two high schools.

He told reporters following the tour with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and others that he is committed to making sure the training camp is in northern Nevada.

Badain said the decision will be based partly on where the team does its offseason training. He said the Raiders scouted three dozen sites before picking their current training camp site in Napa, California.

Schieve said she'll do what she can to bring the Raiders to Reno but won't support the use of local tax money to get it done.
