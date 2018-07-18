RUGBY

Rugby World Cup Sevens takes over AT&T Park in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Rugby has taken over AT&T Park in San Francisco, but only temporarily. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's good that the San Francisco Giants are on the road, because inside AT&T Park, the infield dirt is gone. Home plate - stolen. And, while the foul poles still stand, goal posts have usurped them.

"You ruined the baseball field?" we asked Rose Spaulding.

"Temporarily, we have over-laid the pitch," she said.

That's pitch as in rugby. Rosie is the general manager of a World Cup you may not have known is coming to town, the Rugby Sevens. Forty teams of men and women from 28 countries participate, including New Zealand, whose players say they like it here.

"We do love the accents. The American accents," said Loni Nareki of the New Zealand Blacks.

"I thought it was the other way around?" we replied.

"Oh no. You have the accents," Nareki said.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants celebrate rugby day with floating field

Until Friday, they'll be practicing at Ray Sheeran Field on Treasure Island, where the San Francisco Golden Gate Rugby Club shares a century-long tradition of playing the game in this region. As a primer, we asked club president Paul Santinelli to name some of the field positions in this game of seven on seven, played in seven minute halves.

"You have a front row, two props, a hooker," Santinelli said.

"A hooker?" we asked

"True," he said.

Also true, that although Rugby is brutal sport, the players would never conduct themselves in their World Cup the way we just saw in another World Cup.

"You get hurt in Rugby?" we asked Neil Foote from the local soccer club.

"There is no diving," he said. "This is not soccer."

Clearly not. Or baseball. But you may like Rugby Sevens anyway. It's physical, powerful, fast-moving, has collisions, contact, aerial ability, agility...and the American team has a chance to win.

They finished third at the last World Cup, four years ago---despite their accents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrugbyu.s. & worldentertainmentbay area eventseventsSan Francisco GiantsSan FranciscoAT&T Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco Giants celebrate rugby day with floating field
RUGBY
San Francisco Giants celebrate rugby day with floating field
Jarryd Hayne 'unequivocally' denies rape allegation
Benefit event for Cal rugby player to be held in El Dorado Hills
Cal rugby player paralyzed during game facing long road to recovery
More rugby
SPORTS
VIDEO: Ex-Warrior JaVale McGee talks leaving the Bay, LeBron on ESPYS red carpet
VIDEO: 'Swaggy P' surprisingly has a shirt on at the ESPYS
VIDEO: Sharks' Evander Kane declares cooling red carpet fan the real MVP of ESPYS
VIDEOS: Larry Beil talks with Bay Area sports stars at ESPYs
VIDEO: Oakland rapper G-Eazy talks Bay Area inspiration, E-40, Warriors
More Sports
Top Stories
Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook
VIDEOS: Larry Beil talks with Bay Area sports stars at ESPYs
VIDEO: Sharks' Evander Kane declares cooling red carpet fan the real MVP of ESPYS
Here's how the accused 'Rideshare Rapist' may have beaten the system to become a driver
VIDEO: 'Swaggy P' surprisingly has a shirt on at the ESPYS
Santa Cruz community rallies around injured surfer Brian Hart
1 injured, Hwy 101 reopens after oxygen truck accident in Santa Rosa
West Oakland man pleads guilty to supporting ISIS
Show More
VIDEO: Oakland rapper G-Eazy talks Bay Area inspiration, E-40, Warriors
San Jose-based eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
PG&E installs Bay Area weather stations to monitor fire danger
Surprise squatter invites himself into Berkeley home, takes Tesla shopping
More News