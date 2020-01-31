Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City versus San Francisco in battle of the fans

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- Just two days out from Super Bowl LIV 49ers and Chiefs fans have overtaken Miami. There's a lot of trash talk about the other team wearing red, but it didn't stop there.

ABC7 News Reporter Julian Glover teamed up with ABC Kansas City KMBC reporter Emily Holwick to put the fans to the ultimate test to find out which is better: Kansas City or the Bay Area.

Watch the media player above for the full story.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49ersvacationtouristsuper bowlboatingsuper bowl 2020u.s. & worldtourism
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
WATCH IN 60: 49ers fans fly to Miami, winter chill on the way, free pet adoptions
49ers fans are heading to Miami for Super Bowl 2020
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
Chiefs' Travis Kelce, 49ers' George Kittle: Game respects game at Super Bowl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49ers fans are heading to Miami for Super Bowl 2020
Driver hospitalized after car crashes into SF gas station
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Super Bowl 2020: Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
WATCH IN 60: 49ers fans fly to Miami, winter chill on the way, free pet adoptions
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Near record warmth today, sharply cooler and blustery Sunday
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
Bay Area school trip, Lunar New Year events canceled due to Coronavirus
Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
More TOP STORIES News