GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Watch Steph Curry's mom drains underhand half-court shot in front of Warriors star

EMBED </>More Videos

The mom of Warriors star Stephen Curry showed off her own long-range shooting skills draining an underhand half-court shot while Steph and dad Dell Curry watched during an NBA All-Star Game event. (KGO-TV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KGO) --
Warriors star Stephen Curry is known for his acrobatic and long-range shooting skills, but Friday night at a 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend event his mom Sonya Curry showed the world where her son got his skills.

The event was put on by the Curry Family Foundation and was part of the kickoff celebration for the NBA's big weekend in Curry's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

RELATED: Warriors' Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant named NBA All-Star Game starters

Stephen, his mom Sonya, dad Dell Curry, wife Ayesha Curry, brother Seth Curry, and sister Sydel were split up into teams for a shooting contest.

Sonya and Dell were on team shooting half-court shots, when with time running down Sonya nailed an underhand half-court shot with Stephen watching the whole thing from right under the basket.



The shot set off a huge celebration in the packed Carole Hoefener Center.

Stephen and his family helped fix up the gym, a place he used to practice at as a kid.

The Warriors star is excited to serve as an ambassador for his hometown of Charlotte during the 2019 All-Star Game.

RELATED: Lucky Warriors fans party with Stephen Curry in Oakland

Curry grew up there and went to college at Davidson University which is just outside the city limits. His Dad, Dell, also starred for the Charlotte Hornets and is still a hometown favorite.

Stephen is a starter for the all-star game, and he and his brother Seth will participate in the three-point shooting contest.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant and guard Klay Thompson were also selected to this year's All-Star game, which will be played on Sunday February 17. 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen currysportsNBAbasketball
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dubs' Curry, Durant named All-Star Game starters
Lucky Warriors fans party with Stephen Curry in Oakland
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Sonya Curry sinks half-court shot to kick off All-Star Weekend
Warriors' Steve Kerr fined $25K for outburst against official
Warriors head coach tweets about Parkland shooting goes viral
Steve Kerr ejected, 'shocked' Draymond Green called for flagrant
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle grievances against NFL
Sonya Curry sinks half-court shot to kick off All-Star Weekend
Athletics sign outfielder Robbie Grossman
Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL
More Sports
Top Stories
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
Rabid bat found in Hayward mall
I-80 closed due to snow dump in Sierra; travel to Tahoe 'discouraged'
Pier 39 sea lions take cover in bay during hail storm
VIDEO: Sky7 flies over massive sinkhole
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Show More
VIDEO: Hail, thunder fill skies in San Francisco
CA likely to sue President over emergency wall declaration
President Donald Trump declaring emergency to build border wall
Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL
Diet drinks linked to greater risk of stroke in women
More News