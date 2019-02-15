When your mom hits a half court shot...



Warriors star Stephen Curry is known for his acrobatic and long-range shooting skills, but Friday night at a 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend event his mom Sonya Curry showed the world where her son got his skills.The event was put on by the Curry Family Foundation and was part of the kickoff celebration for the NBA's big weekend in Curry's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.Stephen, his mom Sonya, dad Dell Curry, wife Ayesha Curry, brother Seth Curry, and sister Sydel were split up into teams for a shooting contest.Sonya and Dell were on team shooting half-court shots, when with time running down Sonya nailed an underhand half-court shot with Stephen watching the whole thing from right under the basket.The shot set off a huge celebration in the packed Carole Hoefener Center.Stephen and his family helped fix up the gym, a place he used to practice at as a kid.The Warriors star is excited to serve as an ambassador for his hometown of Charlotte during the 2019 All-Star Game.Curry grew up there and went to college at Davidson University which is just outside the city limits. His Dad, Dell, also starred for the Charlotte Hornets and is still a hometown favorite.Stephen is a starter for the all-star game, and he and his brother Seth will participate in the three-point shooting contest.Warriors forward Kevin Durant and guard Klay Thompson were also selected to this year's All-Star game, which will be played on Sunday February 17. 2019.