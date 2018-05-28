GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr gets 'butterflies' ahead of Game 7

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said the stakes being so high in Game 7 are creating more butterflies than usual in his stomach. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
"The butterflies are a little different before Game 7. There is a few more of them in there, I think. But it's a great day for sports, basketball fans, and for our players and the Rockets. I mean it's fun, exciting, nerve-racking, but it's a great time for our team," Kerr said.

Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals is Monday in Houston and Golden State Warriors fans are gearing up.



If the Warriors win Monday, they move on to play against Cleveland in the NBA Finals.

Kerr is trying to figure out why his team has struggled to put together complete games in this series, but is proud that the Warriors have found ways to win despite their up and down play. "Our guys have a ton of character and a ton of competitiveness, desire," he said. "They're champions. So our guys compete. That's the main thing. They may not always focus, but they compete."

The Warriors are also dealing with injuries as Kerr said Andre Iguodala, who has missed the last two games with a bruised left leg will also be out for Monday's game.

