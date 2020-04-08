Coronavirus caring: Warriors donate meals to healthcare heroes in San Francisco

The franchise proved that once again on Tuesday, as they delivered lunches to healthcare workers in San Francisco on World Health Day.
RELATED: Warriors' Stephen Curry shares PSA about COVID-19 safety
The team along with Warriors consultant Zaza Pachulia organized a delivery of 70 meals from Alicia's Tamales Los Mayas in Hayward to doctors and nurses in San Francisco this afternoon.
#DubNation always takes care of each other.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 7, 2020
In celebration of #WorldHealthDay and as a thank you to the @aboutKP healthcare workers on the frontlines, @zaza27 provided them with 70 meals from @aliciatamales
Shout out our friends at @uber for setting up transportation pic.twitter.com/0wmIo0gVUv
"They are true heroes. First responders, they sacrifice so much. We totally understand and this is a little love and this is a message we are thankful all of us," said Pachulia.
RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Bay Area athletes learn to adapt to life away from sports
The efforts aided both small business and heroes on the front lines.
Seventy plates of tamales meals with rice, beans and salad, two tamales per plate, for a grand total of 140 tamales which were delivered today.
.@warriors & @zaza27 celebrating #WorldHealthDay by donating 70 meals from @aliciatamales to healthcare heroes in San Francisco. Full link coming on @abc7newsbayarea shortly. #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Jbdvvaiag1— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 8, 2020
"They are doing so much, they are sacrificing their health and their time. They are working so hard and working 24/7, sometimes when they get a moment they fall asleep at their desk or chair. I can't imagine what they are going through and I'm truly thankful," said Pachulia.
In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players, and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19