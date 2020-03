Coronavirus Impact: Bay Area athletes learn to adapt to life away from sports

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From packed arenas and stadiums to self-isolation and home quarantine, Bay Area based athletes are figuring this all out like the rest of us. It's safe to see they miss playing sports about as much as we miss watching them.Many have channeled their competitive spirit into video games like Call Of Duty and NBA2K. While others are learning a new craft like piano, cooking, or home schooling.Over the past week, we reached out to athletes from all different sports and teams. In the video above, you can see Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors , who is not sure when/if his excellent rookie season will resume. Saint Mary's Gaels standout Jordan Ford , who had his season cancelled ahead of March Madness and the NBA Draft. Cal Football quarterback Chase Garbers has taken up a whole new sport as he waits to learn what the Golden Bears will do for Spring practice.San Jose Earthquakes star Tommy Thompson has gone viral! Using his social media skills for good and teaching kids a new trick of the day.And Daniel Cormier, arguably the most accomplished fighter in Mixed Martial Arts history, is spending his time home schooling and sneaking in an occasional - and very frustrating -- game of Grand Theft Auto online with his Gilroy High School Wrestling team.I can't give anything away, but next week we are working on some big interviews with members of the San Francisco Giants, an All-Star from the San Jose Sharks, a key player for the 49ers, and one of the most accomplished Olympians of all time. Stay tuned!