Golden State Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota, ESPN reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors have agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell ESPN.
In return, the Warriors get Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, the source says.
The Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves, too.
This comes after ESPN reported that Glenn Robinson III and guard Alec Burks were traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Warriors currently have the worst record in the NBA.
