xfl

XFL cancels season because of coronavirus pandemic

The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001.

Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had "no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority."



"While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season," Luck added, "our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Luck stressed that the XFL will be back.

"When our teams return to the field, we'll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement," he told fans.

The XFL had teams in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis, and Tampa.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscoronavirusfootballu.s. & worldxfl
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
XFL
XFL rules promise 'less stall and more ball' than NFL games
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: ABC7 drives around East Bay amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose
Coronavirus: What to know about California stay at home order
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Multi-car crash, carjacking on Bay Bridge
1st COVID-19 death reported in Contra Costa County
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
100% of NY workforce must stay home; over 8,000 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News