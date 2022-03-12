St. Patrick's Day

Patrick wore blue, not green: More myths, facts about St. Paddy's Day

America's favorite Irish holiday is Thursday, March 17.
EMBED <>More Videos

Patrick wore blue, not green: More myths, facts about St. Paddy's Day

In America, St. Patrick's Day means green clothes, green beer -- and even green rivers.

Yet according to experts, the real St. Patrick didn't even wear green.

The earliest images of Ireland's patron saint show him wearing a dark blue, similar to the color of the former Irish flag.

And St. Patrick isn't even Irish! He was born in the year 387 at Kilpatrick in Scotland. As a teenager, he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and enslaved as a shepherd for several years. He attributed his ability to persevere to his faith in God.

WATCH: Chicago River is dyed green
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 7 HD flies over Chicago River as it's died green on Saturday.



Legend has it, Patrick drove the snakes from Ireland -- but the island never had snakes.

Even the American perception of leprechauns isn't quite right. The Irish fairies of old Gaelic tradition were the size of normal, nonmagical people.

Don't get caught calling the March 17 holiday by the wrong name. It's Happy St. Patrick's Day, Happy St. Paddy's Day, Lá fhéile Pádraig sona duit, or even Happy St. Pat's Day at a push -- but Happy St. Patty's Day it is not.

"Paddy is derived from the Irish, Pádraig, hence those mysterious, emerald double-Ds," Marcus Campbell, creator of PaddyNotPatty.com, wrote on his website. "Patty is the diminutive of Patricia, or a burger, and just not something you call a fella (a man). There's not a sinner in Ireland that would call a Patrick, 'Patty.'"

For those in the U.S. who are looking to celebrate properly -- perhaps with a pint or two -- use the Irish toast "sláinte," which translates to "good health" from Gaelic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyst. patrick's dayholidayirelandhistory
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Today is 1st St. Patrick's Day parade in SF in 3 years
Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day
Santa Cruz hotel throws COVID-safe party for St. Patrick's Day
San Mateo Co. celebrates move to new tier on St. Patrick's Day
TOP STORIES
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Feds investigating equipment on tracks that caused Caltrain crash
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m.
Today is 1st St. Patrick's Day parade in SF in 3 years
Stanford researchers track squid migration mystery
Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day
Show More
Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit to open in SF
Russian River bridges illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag
Singer Traci Braxton of 'Family Values' dies at 50
Fremont family welcomes relatives from war-torn Ukraine
Police investigating shooting at East Bay high school
More TOP STORIES News