EXCLUSIVE: 100 laptops meant for students stolen from San Francisco's St. Thomas the Apostle School

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Staff and faculty at a San Francisco school are devastated after 100 laptops meant for students were stolen in an early morning burglary.
The St. Thomas the Apostle School along Balboa Street in San Francisco was broken into around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Not only were the computers stolen, but a member of the parent-teacher group tells ABC7 News that the culprit also "ate all of the food faculty room that has been there since March."
The laptops were set to be distributed to children for distance learning.
Principal Judith Borelli says this is just another setback to an already difficult year.
The school is already hurting from the coronavirus pandemic and in need of purchasing sanitizing supplies so the facilities will be ready for students for when they can reopen.
St. Thomas the Apostle School has set up a donation website which you can find here.
