'Thank you!': San Francisco students receive laptops from anonymous donor after thieves burglarize school

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco school recovering from a devastating theft of 100 laptops right before the school year thought they were about to receive ABC7 News' Building a A Better Bay Area Community Comeback award. But that's not all that was in store for the students, staff and parents this Monday afternoon.ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim coordinated with 7 On Your Side's Brinke Guthrie, and together learned of an anonymous donor who wanted to provide 50 laptops to the school and have them distributed through the Community Youth Center of San Francisco.Back in July, ABC7 News first reported on a break-in at St. Thomas where 100 laptops meant for distance learning were stolen.Isabella Webb, a 7th grader recalled how upset she was to hear the news. "It was really sad and I was really mad at who stole the laptops. I wanted to chase after them and get them back!" Isabella shared.Parent Wendy Hong says she was grateful for every person who pitched in, even if it was ten or twenty dollars at a time. "With a bit more generosity and the help of an anonymous donor and the CYC which celebrates it's 50th anniversary this year, the surprise went off without a hitch!" she said."We do a lot of work in the Richmond District so anytime CYC can help provide something like this we all step in and do what we can!" says Ben Mok, community relations manager of the CYC.7th grader Jason Hong beamed from behind his mask. "I feel really happy and excited we get to try out these new computers!" Jason said.A sentiment echoed by Judith Borelli, St. Thomas The Apostle's principal. "I feel very blessed for all of our children and thank you, thank you, thank you for doing this for us!" Borelli said.A special thanks to Sparky's Balloons for helping inflate ABC7's celebration balloons for the occasion.