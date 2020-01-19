stanford university

Student found dead inside Stanford fraternity house, report says

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A Stanford student has been found dead inside a fraternity house.

The campus newspaper says the discovery was made Friday morning at the Theta Delta Chi house.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating and hasn't released a cause of death but says foul play is not suspected.

All that's known about the student is it's a man but the person's name has not been released.

The university sent out an email to the campus telling students counseling was available if they need it.
