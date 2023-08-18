Star Wars fans across the galaxy and in the Tri-State area were in Times Square Thursday night for a chance to screen the new series 'Ahsoka.'

Star Wars fans gather in NYC for advance screening of new 'Ahsoka' series

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Star Wars fans across the galaxy and in the Tri-State area were in Times Square Thursday night.

A Star Wars 'Ahsoka' fan event had people lining up for the chance to screen the new series.

The show stars Rosario Dawson, who will reprise her live-action portrayal of former Jedi Ahsoka Tano.

Dawson previously portrayed the character in several episodes of 'The Mandalorian' and one episode of the spin-off series 'The Book of Boba Fett.'

'Ahsoka' is itself a spin-off from the popular Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian.'

In addition to Ahsoka, the new series will feature several characters previously introduced in the animated series 'Star Wars Rebels.'

The two-episode premiere streams on Wednesday, August 23, only on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.