These 7 San Francisco Starbucks locations will close this month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starbucks announced it will be closing seven stores in San Francisco later this month.

The company said employees were notified on Tuesday specific locations in the downtown area will soon close.

The following San Francisco locations will close October 22.

Mission and Main

Geary and Taylor

425 Battery

398 Market

4th and Market

555 California

Bush and Van Ness

Employees will not lose their jobs and will be offered to transfer to other locations, Starbucks said.

A Starbucks spokesperson issued a statement to ABC7 News regarding the closures writing:

"Each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio to determine where we can best meet our community and customers' needs. This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, exploring locations where an alternative format is needed and, in some instances, re-evaluating our footprint.



Regarding operational modifications, including your question regarding charging outlets- Our local leaders have always been empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities. They know the neighborhoods and the business best."

However, it's not all bad for coffee lovers.

Starbucks said in the past six months, Starbucks opened new locations at Powell & O'Farrell and 90 Charter Oak in San Francisco, and a new pickup-only store at 333 Market, next to the BART station.

And the company said it has completed or begun renovations at four other San Francisco locations.

Powell & Sutter

24th & Noe

Sutter at Stockton (Union Square)

19th and Irving

The company said the renovations was an investment worth more than $2.5 million.