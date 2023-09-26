Target closing 3 Bay Area stores due to retail theft, company announces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Target announced it is closing three stores in the Bay Area due to retail theft, the company announced Tuesday.

"We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance," the Minneapolis-based company wrote on its website.

"We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all."

Undated photo of a Target store at an unknown location. KGO-TV

The company says it is closing nine stores across four states effective Oct. 21.

The following Bay Area stores are slated to close next month:

San Francisco:

1690 Folsom St. (Folsom and 13th St)

Oakland:

2650 Broadway (Oakland Broadway & 27th)

Pittsburg:

4301 Century Blvd

Target says it invested heavily in strategies to prevent and stop theft and organized retail crime in its stores, such as adding more security team members, using third-party guard services, and implementing theft-deterrent tools across its business.

"Despite our efforts, unfortunately, we continue to face fundamental challenges to operating these stores safely and successfully," the company wrote.

Target says 32 stores in the Bay Area will stay open with more than 6,400 employees keeping their jobs.

Stores in New York City, Portland and Seattle will also be impacted.