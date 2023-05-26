Old Navy to close iconic SF Market St. store, company says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Old Navy announced on Friday it will close its San Francisco Market St. store after nearly three decades.

A Gap Inc. spokesperson said it will close the store once its lease expires and will close to the public on July 1.

The company said it is looking at other locations in downtown San Francisco that "will serve the needs of businesses and our customers."

Gap Inc. also said it has opened four new stores (Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta) at the company's newly remodeled global hub at 2 Folsom St. in San Francisco last year.

The Old Navy on Market St. opened in the 1990s.

Old Navy has other stores around in the Bay Area in San Francisco, Daly City, Colma and Emeryville.

The Market St. closure comes after Nordstrom and Banana Republic have decided to close its stores in the Union Square and Market St. area.