Here's what SF has planned for iconic Powell Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The City of San Francisco has rolled out a new vision for Powell Street.
The city says they have a plan for three blocks stretching from Market to Union Square -- where many shops have closed.
Designs call for refreshed sidewalks and upgraded parklets with more space for pedestrians.
There's also an idea to install a massive new light feature above Powell and Market.
The city set aside $4 million last summer to redesign and start construction on this first phase.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle -- this could cost up to $30 million.