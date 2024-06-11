Here's what SF has planned for iconic Powell Street

From refreshed sidewalks and upgraded parklets, the City of San Francisco has rolled out a new vision for Powell Street.

From refreshed sidewalks and upgraded parklets, the City of San Francisco has rolled out a new vision for Powell Street.

From refreshed sidewalks and upgraded parklets, the City of San Francisco has rolled out a new vision for Powell Street.

From refreshed sidewalks and upgraded parklets, the City of San Francisco has rolled out a new vision for Powell Street.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The City of San Francisco has rolled out a new vision for Powell Street.

The city says they have a plan for three blocks stretching from Market to Union Square -- where many shops have closed.

MAP: Macy's, Nordstrom among notable SF Union Square area store closures

MORE: SF officials, business owners disagree on Powell St. Promenade Refresh plan

Designs call for refreshed sidewalks and upgraded parklets with more space for pedestrians.

There's also an idea to install a massive new light feature above Powell and Market.

MORE: Here's where Nintendo's San Francisco Union Square store will be located

The San Francisco Nintendo store will be at an 11,000-square-foot retail space that's part of the Westin Saint Francis Hotel.

The city set aside $4 million last summer to redesign and start construction on this first phase.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle -- this could cost up to $30 million.