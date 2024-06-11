  • Watch Now

Here's what SF has planned for iconic Powell Street

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
SF announces new vision for iconic Powell Street
From refreshed sidewalks and upgraded parklets, the City of San Francisco has rolled out a new vision for Powell Street.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The City of San Francisco has rolled out a new vision for Powell Street.

The city says they have a plan for three blocks stretching from Market to Union Square -- where many shops have closed.

Designs call for refreshed sidewalks and upgraded parklets with more space for pedestrians.

There's also an idea to install a massive new light feature above Powell and Market.

The San Francisco Nintendo store will be at an 11,000-square-foot retail space that's part of the Westin Saint Francis Hotel.

The city set aside $4 million last summer to redesign and start construction on this first phase.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle -- this could cost up to $30 million.

