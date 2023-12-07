Starbucks announces 50% off drinks every Thursday of December

Starbucks is offering half-off drinks every Thursday this month as part of their "Festive Thurs-yays" promotion.

CHICAGO -- Starbucks fans should mark their calendars and get logged into their mobile apps.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 7, you can get half-off drinks at Starbucks every Thursday of this month.

A coupon for a 50% off drink will be available to reward members in the Starbucks app.

Starbucks is calling the promotion "Festive Thurs-Yays," and customers are allowed one discounted drink from noon to 6 p.m.

Again, this is only on Thursdays through Dec. 28 so make sure you go on your "Starbies" run this month if you want to take advantage of this promotion.

For more information about this deal and more visit Starbucks.com.