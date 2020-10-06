FACEism

FACEism: How the Statue of Liberty guides our future by reminding us of the past

By
NEW YORK -- Politically, we as a nation are as divided as we can remember.

There are so many issues we are fighting over - including who we should or should not allow into the United States.

But the one thing we shouldn't forget is where we've come from.

That is one of the roles of the Statue of Liberty.

In the fifth installment of the FACEism series - filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic - we look at how Lady Liberty reminds us sometimes in order to move forward, you have to look back.

FACEism's mission is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in the FACEism series can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citystatue of libertyfaceismracismimmigrationrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEISM
FACEism series: Moving toward a better understanding of each other
FACEism: 1st hate-crime victim after 9/11 was chasing American Dream
Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art
The 'Star Trek' kiss that broke ground for race relations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
Pres. Trump's tweet, hospital release sparks shock & confusion
Man charged after brutal assaults of 2 women in their 70s in SF
SKY7 gets first look at Glass Fire damage
Sisters of man killed by Vallejo PD arrested outside Newsom's home
Want to vote in person? Here's what you need to know
Live updates: Glass Fire burns 66,840 acres, 41% contained
Show More
Evidence shows children can efficiently transmit COVID-19, CDC says
Tasmanian devils return to Australia for first time in 3,000 years
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
More TOP STORIES News