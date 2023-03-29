As low pressure slides down the California coast, scattered showers and downpours will be moving through the Bay Area today.

Timeline: Bay Area could see hail, lightning this afternoon with possible thunderstorm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scattered showers and brief downpours are in the forecast for the entire day as low pressure slides down the California coast.

This is a level 1 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

In the afternoon we have the chance of seeing isolated thunderstorms pop up. If one does we will see small hail and even lightning. No one location has a better chance of seeing a thunderstorm, we are all fair game.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the entire Bay Area for a risk of thunderstorms today.

Showers will depart close to midnight tonight leading to a dry day tomorrow and Friday.

California has been hit hard by storm after storm so far this year. The big question now - has the rain had any impact on the state's water levels? Go here for a closer look at where we stand with the drought, snowpack totals and reservoirs.

