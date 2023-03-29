Trees continue to fall around Bay Area, trapping some East Bay residents

With the return of the rain and wind, fallen trees from Tuesday's storm trapped residents.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fallen trees from Tuesday's Level 2 Storm trapped residents.

A large tree blocked the only outlet on El Patio St in Oakland. People on the street expected it to fall.

"I was thinking this storm would probably bring it down and it brought it down," said Steve Goldstein, who lives on the street. Goldstein said he called (City of) Oakland last week to have someone take the tree down. They didn't and now it fell blocking off the street.

"I have to figure out how to get a hold of the city again to get them out immediately," he said. "Now it's an emergency. Last week when I called, it wasn't an emergency. Now it's an emergency."

High winds returned Tuesday knocking over trees all over the East Bay.

A large Eucalyptus tree fell in San Leandro on top of several cars. Some got out of their cars just before it fell.

"I had just got out of the car no longer than five minutes," said May Stewart, a San Leandro resident. "After the five minutes, all you hear is just boom like an earthquake, I am like what is that?"

She walked back outside to notice her car covered by the tree.

Safety crews put yellow tape over it and told Stewart she can't move her car until they clear the tree. She is unharmed, but says she needs her car back as soon as possible. She faces potentially a long battle of repairs and insurance claims.

"I have to get my son to school," she said. "I have to feed myself. Pay bills. It is mind-racking. Just terrible."

