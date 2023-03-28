WATCH LIVE: ABC7 weather update as rain, high winds move across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We told you it was coming and now, the rain has returned with winds picking up with a Level 2 Storm according to our Storm Impact Scale.

Power outages are being reported across the Bay Area, and there are concerns of falling glass.

RELATED: LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

STORM TIMELINE: Level 2 storm rolls through Bay Area with heavy rain and strong winds

Power Outages

Here are number of customers impacted, as of noon, Tuesday:

East Bay: 3,035

North Bay: 1,470

Peninsula: 578

South Bay: 976

San Francisco: 15

Total: 6,074

Tuesday

12 p.m.

Wind Advisory canceled for North Bay, but remains in effect for rest of Bay Area

A Wind Advisory has been canceled for the North Bay, according to ABC's Drew Tuma.

He says the strongest winds have exited. But the Wind Advisory is still in effect for the rest of the Bay Area.

11:50 a.m.

Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Bridge

A Wind Advisory has just been issued for the Carquinez Bridge. due to the high winds.

A previous advisory was issued for the Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, Benicia, Bay Bridge, Golden Gate and San Mateo bridges earlier this morning.

10:30 a.m.

Mission St. between Fremont St. and Beale closed until 1 p.m. due to concern of falling glass from wind, officials say

In Downtown San Francisco, with the high winds, people are being cautions as they make their way around the city.

The the last two storms broke windows and sent shattered glass raining down from high-rise buildings.

At Mission and Fremont, there are conditions are causing plenty of concern.

The Department of Building Inspection told ABC7's Amanda del Castillo it responded to a report of loose glass at 350 Mission (between Mission and Fremont St. just before 9 a.m.

They confirmed with ABC7 that there is no new glass coming loose and no glass on the street.

They said any loose glass seen at the site is from panels that were damaged last week.

The building engineer said the glass is scheduled to be replaced on Thursday, March 30, weather permitting.

Mission St. between Fremont St. and Beale St. will be closed until 1 p.m.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live