Tuesday's storm has moved in and the rapid system is bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds ranging from 45-55 mph that could cause damage.

Timeline: Level 2 storm rolls through Bay Area with heavy rain and strong winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The worst rain and wind on Tuesday will occur between 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

It is a small window for impacts so Meteorologist Drew Tuma is not anticipating us to get widespread damage. However, 45-55 mph winds are enough to take down some trees.

The storm is a Level 2 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale..

Flood Advisories are being issued in parts of the Bay Area as the storm moves through and the downpours are creating slick road conditions.

After 1 p.m. showers turn lighter and scattered and the winds weaken dramatically.

California has been hit hard by storm after storm so far this year. The big question now - has the rain had any impact on the state's water levels? Go here for a closer look at where we stand with the drought, snowpack totals and reservoirs.

