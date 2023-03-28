PG&E warns Bay Area storm could lead to repeat of downed trees, mass power outages due to saturated soil.

PG&E warns storm could lead to repeat of downed trees, mass power outages due to saturated soil

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's 15th major storm of the season is barreling down on the region as residents have been recovering from the last event that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers, according to PG &E.

Utility company officials say with soil still saturated from the last storm, they're preparing for the possibility of a repeat of outages and downed trees.

RELATED: Bay Area could see 3 storm systems over the course of next 2 weeks, expert says

At the height of outages, some people in places like Saratoga were without power for days.

Something still fresh in the minds of many homeowners.

"It was Tuesday through Thursday," Jerry Campbell, a Saratoga resident remembered, "The forecast was that the power wouldn't be back on until 10 o'clock that night."

Though the rain added to challenges, PG &E says it was high winds that caused the most problems.

"In the areas where we did see extended outages at one point because it was so windy there were some winds that exceeded 90 miles per hour our crews had to stand down," said PG &E spokesperson Mayra Tostado.

TIMELINE: Here's when the heaviest rain and strongest winds will come Tuesday

PG &E said that the Peninsula and South Bay were the hardest hit areas by the last major storm.

"What we saw in Santa Clara County just two weeks ago was historic," Tostado said, "At one point we had over 140,000 customers without power at over 400 outage locations."

PG &E says it's preparing for the areas to be hit just as hard again in large part because the impacts of the many storms we've seen this year are still lingering.

"With this new storm coming in, the soil not getting really a chance to dry, it is very likely that we'll see more trees falling, impacting our infrastructure and disrupting service," Tostado said.

RELATED: What you can do right now to prepare for a PG &E power shutdown

PG &E says they've removed more than 1,000 trees and are positioning crews in areas where getting access to damage may be difficult later as the storm sets in.

Right now, they remind everyone to stay prepared.

"Charge your phones ahead of time and if you need medications," Tostado said, "If there's an area that you need to evacuate because it's unsafe, ensure that you have an emergency plan ready."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live