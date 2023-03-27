We will find increasing clouds throughout the day before showers arrive near midnight tonight as our next level 2 moderate storm moves in.

Storm timeline: Here's when the heaviest rain and strongest winds will come Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain and wind return Tuesday with a level 2 storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma says this system looks to move through pretty quickly which will limit impacts but we do anticipate more trees coming down as well as standing water on roads.

Expect light to moderate rain for the Tuesday AM commute. The worst time for heaviest rain and strongest winds will be between 9 am - 1 pm Tuesday.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for gusts 45-55 mph.

Heaviest rain exits in the early afternoon with showers becoming scattered for the rest of the day.

On our highest peaks (like Mt. Hamilton) we will see a dusting of snow.

In the Sierra a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for 2-4 feet of new snow.

