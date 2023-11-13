Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. It is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, mainly in the North Bay before it moves through the region.

TIMELINE: Here's when and where the Bay Area will see rain this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. It is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, mainly in the North Bay before it moves through the region Wednesday through Friday.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

PREVIOUS: Level 1 storm returns to Bay Area early this week

Monday

Dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 60s/70s

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Tuesday

Midnight - 6am: light, scattered showers

6am - rest of the day: Rain focused in the North Bay. Rest of the region is a mix of sun & clouds

Biggest impact will be slick roads

North Bay Rainfall: 1/2" - 1"

Rainfall elsewhere: less than .10"

WATCH: Latest AccuWeather Bay Area forecast here

Wednesday

Wednesday morning commute is dry.

Scattered showers return by noon.

Wednesday evening commute will see light to moderate rain across the entire Bay Area.

Rainfall totals are generally 1/4"-1/2"

The biggest impact is a slower than normal Wed PM rush.

Thursday and Friday

Low pressure will move into California either Thursday or Friday

Whichever day it makes landfall will have the higher rainfall and impact

Will fine tune details in coming days

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live