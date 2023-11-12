  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Level 1 storm returns to Bay Area early this week

ByDrew Tuma
Sunday, November 12, 2023 5:36PM
TIMELINE: Level 1 storm returns to Bay Area early this week
Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. It is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, mainly in the North Bay before it moves through the region.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. It is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, mainly in the North Bay before it moves through the region Wednesday through Friday.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

Monday

Dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 60s/70s

Tuesday

  • Light scattered showers expected early in the morning
  • After 8 a.m., the focus of the rain will be in the North Bay
  • It is very likely folks outside of the North Bay will see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day
  • Rainfall totals highest in the North Bay
  • Slick roads biggest impact

    Wednesday - Friday

  • Cut-off low pressure (removed from any steering mechanism like a jet stream) spins off the California coast
  • The track of the low is still uncertain. Either it meanders close to the Bay Area of makes landfall in Sothern California
  • Either track keeps showers in the forecast for the Bay Area, but creates wildly different rainfall totals (pictured below)
  • Will refine the details everyday as we get closer
