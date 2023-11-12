TIMELINE: Level 1 storm returns to Bay Area early this week

Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. It is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, mainly in the North Bay before it moves through the region.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. It is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, mainly in the North Bay before it moves through the region Wednesday through Friday.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

Monday

Dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 60s/70s

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Tuesday

Light scattered showers expected early in the morning

After 8 a.m., the focus of the rain will be in the North Bay

It is very likely folks outside of the North Bay will see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day

Rainfall totals highest in the North Bay

Slick roads biggest impact

WATCH: Latest AccuWeather Bay Area forecast here

Wednesday - Friday

Cut-off low pressure (removed from any steering mechanism like a jet stream) spins off the California coast

The track of the low is still uncertain. Either it meanders close to the Bay Area of makes landfall in Sothern California

Either track keeps showers in the forecast for the Bay Area, but creates wildly different rainfall totals (pictured below)

Will refine the details everyday as we get closer

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live