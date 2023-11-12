TIMELINE: Level 1 storm returns to Bay Area early this week
Sunday, November 12, 2023 5:36PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain returns to the Bay Area this week. It is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, mainly in the North Bay before it moves through the region Wednesday through Friday.
Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.
Monday
Dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 60s/70s
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
TuesdayLight scattered showers expected early in the morningAfter 8 a.m., the focus of the rain will be in the North BayIt is very likely folks outside of the North Bay will see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the dayRainfall totals highest in the North BaySlick roads biggest impact
WATCH: Latest AccuWeather Bay Area forecast here
Wednesday - FridayCut-off low pressure (removed from any steering mechanism like a jet stream) spins off the California coastThe track of the low is still uncertain. Either it meanders close to the Bay Area of makes landfall in Sothern CaliforniaEither track keeps showers in the forecast for the Bay Area, but creates wildly different rainfall totals (pictured below)Will refine the details everyday as we get closer
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.