'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video

A mother of a student at Bernal Intermediate School in San Jose is scared to send her daughter back to school after she was attacked on campus.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A mother of a 7th grade student at Bernal Intermediate School in San Jose is scared to send her daughter back to school after she was brutally attacked while on campus by another classmate.

A warning, some viewers may find the video disturbing

A new year and new school sparked new safety concerns for a South San Jose student.

Just days after the return to campus at Bernal, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.

The school and school district are both aware of the video and the victim's mother, Vanessa Almanza, has shown police and filed a report. But the video is still almost too much to handle when she watches it back.

"I don't think I have words for how I feel," Almanza said. "Just the thought of it -- every night I cry myself to sleep."

The student responsible for the attack was suspended for two days and the other girl suffered a concussion from the fight.

On Friday, both girls returned to campus when another threat was made against Almanza's daughter.

"I got a call from one of the school administrators that they heard that something was supposed to happen at lunchtime," Almanza said. "And it didn't happen because she had so many adult eyes on her."

Oak Grove School District told us in a statement, in part: "the administration has put in additional safety measures and has appropriately addressed all students."

Bernal staff sent out a notice to parents addressing this and several incidents at the school this year.

It said, in part: "we really need your help by having a conversation at home with your children about safety."

The staff called on students to speak up to help prevent fights. But Almanza still worries for her daughter.

"It's heartbreaking," Almanza said. "I don't feel comfortable taking my daughter to school. She's not safe."

The letter from administration later said, "Safety is our priority." It is listed as a key component of the school's RISE expectations, according to a sign on campus.

But Almanza says more needs to be done in the form of resource officers or extra security staff. She's concerned the school is not safe.

"It's really, really hard, you know? I think if this girl's parents saw somebody doing this to their child, they'd feel the exact same way and want the same changes that we all want at school," Almanza said.

