Hawaii man arrested in 1982 Sunnyvale cold case murder of teen girl

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Santa Clara District Attorney's Office says it has charged a 75-year-old Hawaii resident in the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982.

Karen Stitt was last seen by her boyfriend walking towards a Sunnyvale bus stop at night. The next morning, her naked body was found hidden behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall.

RELATED: Family of Laurie Houts speaks out after Bay Area tech CEO charged with 1992 cold case murder

Police say the 15-year-old Palo Alto girl was sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.

There were no significant leads for decades until the arrest of Gary Ramirez, 75, on Aug. 2, at his home in Makawao on the island of Maui.

The former Fresno man is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

RELATED: 76-year-old Fairfield man arrested for multiple cold case homicides going back more than 40 years

The killer reportedly left both his blood and bodily fluid on Stitt, according to investigators. Her boyfriend, long considered a suspect, was cleared based on the DNA evidence.

In early 2019, Sunnyvale DPS Detective Matt Hutchison used a tip to determine Stitt's killer was likely one of four brothers from Fresno. In April 2022, Ramirez was identified as the likely source of blood and bodily fluid left at the scene.

The Santa Clara County DA's Crime Lab confirmed that identification last week.

"Behind every old murder file in every major police department, there is a person, heartbreak, and a mystery," DA Jeff Rosen said. "The mystery of Karen Stitt's death has been solved thanks to advances in forensic science and a detective that would never, ever give up."

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.