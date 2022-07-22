cold case

76-year-old Fairfield man arrested for multiple cold case homicides going back more than 40 years

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

76-year-old Fairfield man arrested in Bay Area cold case homicides

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A 76-year-old man has been arrested, linked by DNA to a slew of violent crimes, including murders, dating back to more than 40 years ago, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

James Gary was arrested on Tuesday in a Fairfield neighborhood that was thrown into chaos as police surrounded his home.

VIDEO: Family of Laurie Houts speaks out after Bay Area tech CEO charged with 1992 cold case murder
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say Bay Area CEO John Kevin Woodward is charged with the murder of his roommate's girlfriend, Laurie Houts, in Mountain View in 1992.



Fairfield resident Samantha Siders is still shaken by the incident.

"They just came in swarms. There were trucks and sheriffs. They were in full suits and it was very scary," Siders said.

Gary was arrested for homicide and booked into Solano County Jail.

"This is a family household and I have a lot of children. They frequently play in the neighborhood and wave at this man," Siders said.

But it's not just Gary's arrest that bothers Siders, but also the extent of what he's alleged to have done.

Thanks to DNA evidence compiled over a series of decades, as well as modern technology, several Bay Area and state law enforcement agencies have been able to link Gary to unsolved murders and other crimes going back more than 40 years.

RELATED: Investigative genealogy used to identify CA 'Happy Face Killer' victim found near highway in 1993

"Forensic analysis, DNA analysis, all those things were, you know, very, very premature at that time. They were in their infancy," said Union City Police Sergeant Brandon Hayward.

The first murder is that of a Union City woman in her home in 1980.

The second is a woman whose body was found in some bushes beside Interstate 780 in Vallejo in 1996.

Finally, Gary is accused of a sex crime in Solano County in 2021.

"Who was this man in 1980, and who has he been since? Because with 16 years between two different homicides, are there other victims?" Hayward said.

RELATED: New technology may lead to breakthrough in 1994 murder of Castro Valley teen Jenny Lin, sheriff says
EMBED More News Videos

Jenny Lin was murdered in her home in Castro Valley in 1994; her case unsolved. But new DNA technology may help find her murderer, a sheriff says.



So while police continue to piece together what else might have happened, they say a key focus has to be on the loved ones of the victims.

Hoping that for some, all these years later, they might finally be able to get some peace.

"I believe there's probably a sense of relief and a sense of justice for those folks," Hayward said.



 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldmurderalameda countycourthomicide investigationhomicidesolano countywoman killeddnacold case
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLD CASE
Suspect arrested in 1975 murder after genealogist uses new approach
Family of Laurie Houts reacts after arrest made in 1992 murder
Sheriff hints at possible break in 1994 murder of Jenny Lin at vigil
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
TOP STORIES
Stanford doctor explains why people are getting hives post-COVID
UC Berkeley economist explains CA's 'mystery gas surcharge'
Heat wave threatens much of US... except the Bay Area
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Google posts Doodle by girl killed in Uvalde school shooting
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
Oakland police looking for man who tried to kidnap 2-year-old
Show More
Foster City approves plan to kill up to 100 Canada geese
US reports 1st polio case in nearly a decade
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
New California law aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob
More TOP STORIES News