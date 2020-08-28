Sunnyvale private school becomes first in Bay Area to hold in-person classes

Sunnyvale Christian School is a preschool and elementary school in Sunnyvale. The school reopened for in-person classes on Thursday.
The school started the academic year with distance learning, but quickly transitioned to in-person learning after the state approved its waiver. The school had submitted an application to restart instruction in the classroom.
About 60 elementary school students were expected to attend class on Friday.
Enrollment has dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. According to our media partner The Mercury News, enrollment is half of what it was last year.
Tuition at Sunnyvale Christian School starts at $1,000 per month.
Other schools in the Bay Area are expected to follow suit and hold in-person classes. 62 schools are seeking waivers in Santa Clara County. Moreland School District in San Jose will start in-person instruction on September 2.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic