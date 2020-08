Sunnyvale private school becomes first in Bay Area to hold in-person classes

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay private school has become the first Bay Area school to hold in-person classes. Sunnyvale Christian School is a preschool and elementary school in Sunnyvale. The school reopened for in-person classes on Thursday.The school started the academic year with distance learning, but quickly transitioned to in-person learning after the state approved its waiver. The school had submitted an application to restart instruction in the classroom.About 60 elementary school students were expected to attend class on Friday.Enrollment has dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. According to our media partner, enrollment is half of what it was last year.Tuition at Sunnyvale Christian School starts at $1,000 per month.Other schools in the Bay Area are expected to follow suit and hold in-person classes. 62 schools are seeking waivers in Santa Clara County. Moreland School District in San Jose will start in-person instruction on September 2.