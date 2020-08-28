Coronavirus California

Sunnyvale private school becomes first in Bay Area to hold in-person classes

By
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay private school has become the first Bay Area school to hold in-person classes.

Sunnyvale Christian School is a preschool and elementary school in Sunnyvale. The school reopened for in-person classes on Thursday.

The school started the academic year with distance learning, but quickly transitioned to in-person learning after the state approved its waiver. The school had submitted an application to restart instruction in the classroom.

About 60 elementary school students were expected to attend class on Friday.

Enrollment has dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. According to our media partner The Mercury News, enrollment is half of what it was last year.

Tuition at Sunnyvale Christian School starts at $1,000 per month.

Other schools in the Bay Area are expected to follow suit and hold in-person classes. 62 schools are seeking waivers in Santa Clara County. Moreland School District in San Jose will start in-person instruction on September 2.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsunnyvaleback to schooleducationcoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: Specific businesses reopening in Alameda Co.
Oakland nears deal to transform dorm into transitional housing
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to announce plans for reopening more businesses
South Bay students support homeless with COVID-19 packages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
California Foster Farms plant shut down after 8 COVID-19 deaths
Wife reacts after Black business owner questioned by Tiburon police
Coronavirus updates: Specific businesses reopening in Alameda Co.
Wildfire updates: CZU Complex Fire 26% contained
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: Thousands set to march in DC for policing reforms
Singer Miley Cyrus adopts stray dog from Fresno
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
Oakland nears deal to transform dorm into transitional housing
More TOP STORIES News