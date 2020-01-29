SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you think you can afford to attend Super Bowl 2020 in Miami? After a little digging around, I have found out that the big ticket trip may be within our reach more than we think. Now let me be clear, I can't help you with the ticket prices, but I can get you to Miami cheap! How? Well I know a guy.
Scott Keyes is the founder and chief flight expert at Scott's Cheap Flights, a service that finds airline deals and passes them along to subscribers.
I asked Scott to find us flights from San Francisco to Miami on Saturday, returning Monday.
He told me, "I was shocked that these fares are still available five days out from the Super Bowl. If you want to go, now is the time to go."
Scott found nonstop round trip tickets for $533. On this short of notice, a good deal - although Scott will tell you not a great one. However, Scott does us one better.
He says, "By flying back on Tuesday, all of a sudden it drops from originally $533 round trip it drops all the way down to $265 round trip on Delta."
If you are determined to come back on Monday, he has a plan for that too.
"If you fly from San Francisco to nearby Fort Lauderdale all of a sudden drops from $533 to $382 round trip," he tells me. "Or it is even cheaper if you fly into West Palm Beach... $265 Round trip on Delta."
It isn't cheap... but as Scott says, we don't know when the San Francisco 49ers will be in the Super Bowl ever again.
"The tickets for the actual game can be a tough pill to swallow, but once you start thinking about all the additional expenses -- flying across country, booking last minute -- you start to get a little worried, 'maybe it is not worth it,' but if you can cut the flight part down to 250 bucks per person, round trip, it becomes plausible."
Plausible... not inexpensive... but plausible.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Super Bowl 2020: Is it possible to fly to Miami for cheap?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News