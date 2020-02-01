7 On Your Side

Super Bowl 2020: How to host a Super Bowl party without creating a mountain of trash

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nearly 100 million Americans will be going to a Super Bowl party or throwing one this Sunday. Half the fun is in the food -- tons of it.

The National Retail Federation says we eat more food on Super Bowl Sunday than any day besides Thanksgiving. And we make just as much garbage; think of all the beer bottles, potato chip bags and pizza boxes. With a little planning, you can keep most of it out of the landfill.

There's plenty of fun to be had on Super Bowl Sunday -- especially when your team is in the game.

There's the crazy ads, the halftime show and of course all the classic Super Bowl snack foods. But trash managers hope most of this doesn't end up in the landfill.

"Well first, we're expecting a Niner victory and also an uptick in consumption for the Super Bowl," said Steven Chiv of San Francisco's Department of Environment. He says with planning, a tiny basket should be big enough to fit all trash going to the landfill.

"You want to avoid the single use cups and plates and forks. If you can, avoid getting prepackaged food," said Chiv.

If you're throwing a house party, here are some tips:

  • Buy only re-usable plastic plates and utensils; or, use compostable dishware

  • Avoid buying packaged foods like pre-made guacamole

  • Buy in bulk to reduce plastic waste

  • Set up bins for guests to throw recyclables and compost

  • Send guests home with leftover food instead of throwing it out


    • The NFL also has set a zero waste goal for Sunday's game. The Super Bowl itself generates about 80 tons of trash, but the game organizers say all of that garbage will be either composted, recycled or burned for energy. And they hope it inspires fans back home.




    Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsmiamisan franciscosan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsrecyclingtrashconsumer watchsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020compost7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    7 ON YOUR SIDE
    Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
    Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
    Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
    Types of food processors for your meals
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Show More
    Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
    Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
    WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    More TOP STORIES News