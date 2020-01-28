Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Gear represents culture, traditions of Miami

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- You don't have to walk far in Miami Beach to find a great place to eat or to shop, even if you are looking for Super Bowl 54 gear.

One of several NFL Shop pop-up stores are located on Lincoln Road, where they have a wide variety of gear that displays the culture of Miami.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Sharks Captain Logan Couture offers championship game advice to 49ers

"It embodies Miami well with the flamingos, the palm trees and the tropical bright colors," NFL Shop representative Dagyma Romero said. "It's all about the culture, the traditions and the weather."

In addition to the Super Bowl 54 specific gear, there is still plenty of Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers gear for fans to load up on before Super Sunday.

In fact, two California 49ers fans were shopping while we stopped by to get some Miami swag.

"I'm just looking to bring something back home to the family," 49ers fan Carlos Cruz said. "I want something to remember the upcoming win by."

"I'm liking this Miami vibe," 49ers fan Quyen Scriven said. "I love the colors. You have to get the shirt, the shot glasses and anything that says 49ers in the Super Bowl in Miami."

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: 49ers gear flying off the shelves, even at vintage stores in San Francisco

The gear is not only a way for fans to represent their team. I's a way for the city of Miami to be represented on a worldwide scale.

This is home for these people and they are proud to be from the 305.

"We're hosting our 11th Super Bowl here in Miami," Romero said. "It's this global phenomenon. To me, it's exciting. As a local that was raised here, it's wonderful meeting other people from other cities and other towns."

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefscommunity journalistnflsuper bowlclothingsuper bowl 2020u.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
WATCH IN 60: Angry 49ers fan throws burrito, Sanders leads new poll, 50 years of Pride
49ers talk at Levi's Stadium
49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season
Fans welcome 49ers home after tough loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 54
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News