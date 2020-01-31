Super Bowl 2020: Bay Area legends, NFL analysts weigh in on San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl

"I love good football," Former 49ers Hall of Fame Cornerback Deion Sanders said. "I just want a great football game."
While we couldn't get a prediction out of any of the stars, we did find out some of their opinions on the Niners.
One player that will make a big impact in the Super Bowl is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: South Bay native Rob Mendez enjoying 'amazing' experience in Miami
Sanders believes the matchup between the two signal-callers is going to play a key role in the game and that Jimmy G is ready for the challenge of dueling with Patrick Mahomes.
"He's one of the best quarterbacks in the game," Sanders said. "I think winning percentage-wise, he's equally at the top of the game. He's winning in the games that he has performed in, in his career. I love everything he brings to the table."
Sanders adds that he loves who he is surrounded with.
That includes the stable of running backs at his disposal as well as his pass catchers, including Tight End George Kittle.
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: The Rock wishes super fan George Kittle luck ahead of 49ers vs. Chiefs
Former 49ers Head Coach Steve Mariucci says that he loves Kittle and would've loved to have coached him given four simple reasons.
"There's four categories that your players will fall into," Mariucci said. "Some are leaders, some are producers, some are role players and some are chemistry guys. So Kittle, is he a leader? Yeah, check that box. Is he a producer? Check that box. Is he a chemistry guy? Yeah and he's good for a team and good for a locker room through ups and downs."
Two guys that recognize the success of the 49ers are Bay Area natives former Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Maurice Jones-Drew and former Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver James Jones.
While MJD didn't pick the 49ers to succeed this season given his passion for the Silver and Black, he can't help but recognize the success that the Bay Area has had in the recent history.
"I'm an Oakland Raiders and A's fan, that's just what I was growing up," Jones-Drew said. "But this is what I will say: I think it's amazing for people to see positivity in our community. From the Warriors and what they are able to do, to the Niners and what they are doing this year, to the Giants and the Raiders when they were winning, it's been a constant over the last 20 years of just consistency of winning in our area."
Despite playing in a lot of crucial playoff games against San Francisco as a member of the Packers, Jones still has some heart towards his childhood team.
RELATED: Amazing sights can be seen on the water when visiting Miami for the Super Bowl
Growing up in San Jose, Jones watched the success of the team in the 1980's and 1990's and loves to see it return for the 49ers Faithful once again.
"I'm happy for the 49ers fans," Jones said. I grew up a Niners fan so to see the 'Bang Bang Niner Gang' going on out there is great. Last year you were barely scratching to be in third place in the division and now you come in here and you're possibly the Super Bowl favorites. I'm happy for the fans to be able to enjoy it as well as the City of San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Clara, everybody. I'm proud of them."
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs and why
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila
- 49ers running back Raheem Mostert describes grandpa's reaction to getting Super Bowl invite
- Super Bowl 2020: Staying in Miami? Here's how to spot a rental scam
- Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
- Hard Rock Stadium food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
- Funniest moments from 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
- Strategies for scoring Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market
- #BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area