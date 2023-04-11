The Bay Area is on the verge of a superbloom as the wildflowers are exploding in vibrant displays this April across the state of California.

Northern California is on the verge of a superbloom. Here's where it will pop in the Bay Area

TASSAJARA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The sun is shining and the wildflowers are exploding in vibrant displays this April across the state of California. Here in the Bay Area, we are on the verge of a superbloom.

The hills south of Mount Diablo in Tassajara Valley and the Morgan Territory look like they are colored in yellow highlighter - swaths of yellow blooms covering the lush green hills. But experts say that's just the beginning.

A superbloom is in full bloom in Southern California. More warm weather, more sunshine and we could be experiencing a superbloom in the next week or two.

"The poppies and lupine which most people associate with a superbloom are just starting now," Hillary Colyer, an interpreter with Mt Tamalpais State Park, said.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation is encouraging people to get out and enjoy the kaleidoscopic show we're about to witness but they are reminding the public to not stampede off trails, go onto private property, block roads or illegally park in order to get the perfect Instagram photo.

"Many of our wildflowers are very sensitive to soil disruption and trampling so i'ts very important you stay on trails so we don't doom the bloom," Colyer said.

No picking the wildflowers either. Just appreciate the superbloom after this winter's super gloom.

California has been hit hard by storm after storm so far this year. The big question now - has the rain had any impact on the state's water levels? Go here for a closer look at where we stand with the drought, snowpack totals and reservoirs.

