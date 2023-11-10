LIST: Tahoe Ski Resorts 2023 opening dates

Palisades and Heavenly join the list of resorts open for the ski season with Northstar opening on Thanksgiving Day.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lake Tahoe ski season is underway with several resorts opening after recent storms helped get things ready for skiers and snowboarders.

As of Wednesday, Palisades Tahoe joins the list of resorts open for the season with Northstar opening on Thanksgiving Day.

Heavenly also opened up this week after a four-day delay.

Here's a list of when all the major ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area are opening for the 2023-2024 ski season (all dates are weather permitting):