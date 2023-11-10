  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LIST: Tahoe Ski Resorts 2023 opening dates

KGO logo
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 7:39PM
More Lake Tahoe ski resorts continue to open for the season
EMBED <>More Videos

Palisades and Heavenly join the list of resorts open for the ski season with Northstar opening on Thanksgiving Day.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lake Tahoe ski season is underway with several resorts opening after recent storms helped get things ready for skiers and snowboarders.

MORE: El Niño winter expected this year, forecasters say. Here's what that means for snow and cold

As of Wednesday, Palisades Tahoe joins the list of resorts open for the season with Northstar opening on Thanksgiving Day.

Heavenly also opened up this week after a four-day delay.

Here's a list of when all the major ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area are opening for the 2023-2024 ski season (all dates are weather permitting):

  • Palisades Tahoe: OPEN
  • Heavenly: OPEN
  • Boreal: OPEN
  • Mt. Rose: OPEN
  • Northstar California: Thursday, Nov. 23
  • Sugar Bowl: Friday, Dec. 1
  • Kirkwood: Friday, Dec. 1
  • Sierra at Tahoe: Saturday, Dec. 2
  • Diamond Peak: Thursday, Dec. 7
  • Tahoe Donner Downhill: Friday Dec. 8
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW