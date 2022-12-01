Tahoe travel: Heading to the Sierra this weekend? Here's the best time to go amid winter storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our latest winter storm is dropping feet of fresh powder in the Sierra.
If you are thinking about traveling to the Sierra, Friday is looking good. Our storm will be gone, leaving us with bright sunshine.
Use caution though as some roads may still be slick as crews continue to clean up.
Do not travel Saturday or Sunday as another winter storm will move in and again drop snow levels to around 3,500 feet and will bring about difficult to impossible travel with heavy snow and gusty winds.
Monday you should use caution while traveling to/from the Sierra. Our winter storm will be winding down and roads will likely still be very slick.
