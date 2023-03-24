EXCLUSIVE: Sausalito's iconic Taj Mahal houseboat sinking after epic storm

The Taj Mahal houseboat has been a fixture on the Sausalito waterfront for decades, but Tuesday's big storm left it heavily damaged.

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the race is on to save a beloved landmark in Sausalito that's literally sinking. The Taj Mahal houseboat has been a fixture on the waterfront for decades, but Tuesday's big storm left it heavily damaged.

"It's flooded up to the main floor, the tide goes in and out," said Michael Seaman.

One of the most famous houseboats in Sausalito is sinking after being tossed and turned by Tuesday's epic storm.

"You probably heard about the bomb cyclone, it rolled her a lot and broke windows," said Seaman.

Caretaker Michael Seaman says Taj Mahal houseboat is quickly taking on water, salvage crews have tried to raise her with no luck - the back deck full of furniture is slowly vanishing.

"We had 14 pumps going, divers in the water, everybody gave it a good go but it's not working," he added.

The Taj Mahal is one of the larger houseboats by far in the Sausalito Yacht Harbor - it's been a community landmark since the 1970s.

It's been a pleasure to take care of it, I've heard people had great parties in it," said Seaman.

Southern Marin Fire Battalion Chief Adam Vollmer says the famous houseboat could not be missed.

"Incredible loss for the city, it catches your eye, one of the many gems in Sausalito," said Vollmer.

The Taj Mahal's official Instagram page showed the houseboat in happier times.

"We came down to have a look, it's striking from the top, a Taj Mahal lookalike, it's got a bit of a tilt," said Lachlan Quick from Australia.

Caretakers say that tilt will only get worse. They say the iconic floating home can't be saved.

"It's going to have to be demolished, that's sad. End of an era, it's given people a reason to walk down the dock and take pictures," said Seaman.

