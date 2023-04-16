Target's car seat trade-in program returns. Here's how to get your 20% coupon

Heads up, parents! Target's popular car seat trade-in program returns Sunday.

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon. Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

The coupon can be redeemed through May 13, 2023.

Here's how it works:

Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box inside the store.

Log into the Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Target employee in Guest Services if you need help.

Find the offer in the Baby category.

Click the red "+" to save the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

The dates for this year's event are April 16-19. The seats are recycled and turned into pallets, plastic buckets, or construction materials.

According to Target, last year's event recycled over 29.6 million pounds of car seat material.

For more information, visit Target's website.