target

Target offering deals with car seat trade-in program this month

Parents, mark your calendar! Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program starting this month.

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon.

READ MORE: How to prep your vehicle for a new baby like a pro

Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, including high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Here's how it works:

  • Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box outside the store.
  • Log in to the Target App to scan the code on the box.
  • Open your wallet in the Target App and view "Extra offers" to find your coupon.
  • Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

You can trade in starting Sunday, Sept. 13 until Saturday, Sept. 26. According to Target, 14.4 million pounds of car seats have been recycled so far.

Click here to find a drop-off box at a Target near you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsafetychildrenbabyfamilynationalu.s. & worldcar seatstargetcoupons
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TARGET
Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour
Several Target stores to remain open after scheduled closures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi takes heat over visit to SF hair salon
SF mayor announces new reopening timeline
3 Napa residents killed in LNU Lightning Complex Fire identified
Coronavirus updates: CA official urges people to avoid large, indoor Labor Day gatherings
SF barbershops reopen for outdoor service
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Gilroy man arrested for allegedly threatening top South Bay health official
Show More
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
Bay Area Assemblywoman goes viral for vote with newborn
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
More TOP STORIES News