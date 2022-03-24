shooting

20-year-old victim in deadly East Bay shooting identified

By Tim Johns
Deputies investigate fatal shooting near Taylor Blvd in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Lafayette as 20-year-old Basel Jilani. The shooting took place on a roadway at the border of Lafayette and Pleasant Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:06 p.m., Muir Station Deputy Sheriffs responded to a report of a shooting in the unincorporated area of Taylor Road and Gloria Terrace, officials said.

When deputies arrived, bystanders were seen trying to help a person on the ground near a car.

"The victim, who appeared to have been shot, was pronounced deceased at the scene," deputies said.



Contra Costa County Fire Department, however, confirmed to ABC7 that they were out for an EMS response to the area for a gunshot victim before ultimately turning things over to the coroner's office.

Taylor Blvd between Withers Avenue and Grayson Road has since reopened after being shut down in both directions during the investigation.

There is no information on possible suspects at this time.

Police say it is not an active scene, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation by Sheriff's Office Homicide Detectives and the crime lab is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

